Krispy Kreme's coming through with a gamechanger this week with a cream-filled version of their iconic original glazed doughnuts. The doughnut company announced the launch of their original filled doughnut that'll be added to the menu and it couldn't have come at a better time. The company promised to host another free donut day this month after successfully giving away 1M round treats on June 7th, National Doughnut Day. This Saturday, June 22nd, Krispy Kreme will be giving away free original cream filled doughnut to customers at participating shops. All you gotta do is head over to a shop near you and they'll hook it up.

The new doughnuts come with two new flavors: Classic Kreme and Chocolate Kreme. This marks the first time cream-filled doughnuts will be in the United States, although they've previously tried it in international markets. The Dominican Republic had a Nutella-filled version of it, according to Thrillist.

The launch of the new product is meant to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing which the company was apart of."As America prepares to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, we want to give our fans a new taste experience that is out of this world," Krispy Kreme's chief marketing officer told Business Insider. "We choose to fill our Original Glazed doughnuts, not because it is easy, but because it is hard (no disrespect intended, JFK). Actually… it's not hard, it's melt-in-your-mouth delicious."