Krept & Konan Finally Drop Off "Revenge Is Sweet" Ft. Tory Lanez, Stormzy & More

Krept & Konan have been putting in work over the years which has helped them garner international success. Over the past year or two, they've continued to push out new music but they have been focused throughout 2019 on their forthcoming project which arrived earlier today. Revenge Is Sweet is thirteen tracks in total with some stellar collabs from the U.K. and beyond. Tory Lanez and Spice link up with Krept & Konan on "First Time." WizKid also makes an appearance on the tracklist on the previously released, "G Love." Along with them, Krept & Konan grab artists like Headie One, K-Trap, Stormzy. Cadet, MoStack, D-Block Europe, and Ling Hussle for the project.

Peep their new project Revenge Is Sweet below and sound off on your thoughts in the comment section.