Kranium's Hot Boy Summer Continues With "Talkin'" Featuring PJ

Aron A.
August 27, 2019 20:32
Talkin'
Kranium Feat. PJ

Kranium & PJ team up for their new single, "Talkin'."


It was a Hot Girl Summer but don't get it twisted, the Hot Boys were still putting in work. We got a few days left of this summer and now, Kranium returns with a little single to keep the party going. The Jamaican dancehall singer released "Talkin'" earlier today featuring PJ. It's a breezy new single with a hard-hitting bass; most fitting with a drink in hand on a beach. Kranium's smooth melodies drift over the production as he comes through with that slick talk while PJ swings in to balance it all out.

It's been a highly productive summer for Kranium. The singer released his single, "So Me Move" earlier this year and also teamed up with Major Lazer's Walshy Fire for the "Call Me" which also featured Mr. Eazi.

Quotable Lyrics
We tun it on inna di parkin’ lot
Feel up your body touchin’ all the spots
No, I don’t care if anybody saw it
We nah do nuttin weh against the law now

Kranium
