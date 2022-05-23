Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker danced to a performance by legendary Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli at their recent wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy. In a video published by TMZ on Monday, the couple can be seen dancing to a rendition of "Can't Help Falling in Love," by Elvis Presley.

Bocelli's son, Matteo, also performed during the ceremony. In addition to the Kardashian family, Travis' Blink-182 bandmates and MGK were in attendance. Beyoncé was also spotted in Italy prior to the ceremony.



Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

The event was the third wedding ceremony for the couple. Earlier this year, the two appeared to get married at an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas; however, it was later revealed not to be official. Kourtney and Travis used an Elvis impersonator at the event.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” Kourtney said of the night, at the time. “Practice makes perfect.”

Kourtney and Barker were legally wed in Santa Barbara, earlier this month.

Check out a clip of Kourtney and Barker dancing below.

[Via]