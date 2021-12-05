mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Seeks "Closure" On His New Single

Aron A.
December 05, 2021 12:04
Kodak Black airs out his feelings on his latest record, "Closure."


As 2021 comes to an end, it's hard not to forget that this is the same year that Kodak Black was released, courtesy of an executive order signed by Donald Trump. It was certainly an odd beginning to the year but it's quite clear that Yak hasn't taken these moments for granted. The Florida rapper has been delivering a spree of music this year to seemingly make up for the lost time including Sniper Gang Presents Syko bob & Snapkatt: Nightmare Babies which has a heavy presence from Kodak.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single titled, "Closure." Taking on a slower pace, Kodak gets into his vulnerable side as he details loyalty and betrayal, whether it's close friends like Jackboy who've appeared to leave his side (Cause you screaming free me and SG on ya pendant/ Even though I ain't need it, you could've sent ya dawg a penny) or those who weren't checking in on him while he was locked up (You can't have yo' n***a in prison feeling hurt). 

Check out the latest from Yak below.

Quotable Lyrics
Everything that we did, you was always in competition
But I included you in every move, was never stingy
With my plays, always made a way for you to be in position
First chance you had you got a bag, you turned yo back and dissed me

