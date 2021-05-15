mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kodak Black Lights The Booth On "Basement On Fire"

Aron A.
May 15, 2021 12:26
261 Views
10
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Basement On Fire
Kodak Black

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (3)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

A highlight off of "Haitian Boy Kodak."


Over the past few months since Kodak Black was released from prison, the rapper's continued to drop loose singles as fans anticipate the follow-up to Bill Israel. Yak shared a few singles, including a recent collaboration with Pooh Shiesty, before unveiling his new body of work, Haitian Boy Kodak on Friday. The eight-song effort is entirely featureless, allowing Yak to shine all on his own. 

Last night, the rapper unveiled visuals for an eerie cut off of his project titled, "Basement On Fire." The single finds Yak navigating through spacey production with details success and violence from the streets to the rap game.

The eight-song effort from Yak will certainly produce a couple of bangers for the summer. What's your favorite song off of the project?

Quotable Lyrics
Can't even stop gettin' high
Can't even tell my people why
I can't even stop playin' with fire
I can say I changed but I lied
He set the basement on fire
He made a statement, oh my 

Kodak Black
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  1
  261
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kodak Black
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kodak Black Lights The Booth On "Basement On Fire"
10
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject