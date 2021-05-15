Kodak Black Lights The Booth On "Basement On Fire"

Over the past few months since Kodak Black was released from prison, the rapper's continued to drop loose singles as fans anticipate the follow-up to Bill Israel. Yak shared a few singles, including a recent collaboration with Pooh Shiesty, before unveiling his new body of work, Haitian Boy Kodak on Friday. The eight-song effort is entirely featureless, allowing Yak to shine all on his own.

Last night, the rapper unveiled visuals for an eerie cut off of his project titled, "Basement On Fire." The single finds Yak navigating through spacey production with details success and violence from the streets to the rap game.

The eight-song effort from Yak will certainly produce a couple of bangers for the summer. What's your favorite song off of the project?

Quotable Lyrics

Can't even stop gettin' high

Can't even tell my people why

I can't even stop playin' with fire

I can say I changed but I lied

He set the basement on fire

He made a statement, oh my