Kobe Bryant is by far one of the best players to ever step on a basketball court and with great talent, comes great sneaker deals. In the early 2000s, Bryant was a sneaker free agent and eventually made his way to Nike where he hasn't looked back since. Every year, it seems like we are blessed with some brand new Kobe sneakers and this year been no different. The Kobe model that has made its way to the market this year is the Nike Kobe AD NXT Fast Fit which features some of the technology from the Air Jordan 33.

There has been quite a bit of hype surrounding this shoe as hoopers are already starting to love how it performs on the court. With more and more people looking for models of the shoe, Nike has come through with yet another colorway of the silhouette. As you can see from some of the official images below, the shoe has a mostly grey upper but contains some nice purple, yellow, and pink tones throughout.

An official release date is unknown right now but be sure to be on the lookout for these in the coming weeks. Let us know if you would be down to hoop in these.