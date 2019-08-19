The newest sneaker silhouette in Kobe Bryant's Nike Kobe AD NXT line is set to make it's retail debut next Saturday, August 24 aka "Mamba Day."

According to Ross Klein, the Senior Creative Director for Nike Basketball Footwear, the new Kobe sneaker is the "most technologically advanced basketball shoe we’ve done in the KOBE line, due to the combination of complex components."

The latest AD NXT will be available in at least two colorways from the jump, including the sleek black colorway that was introduced last week and the contrasting "Vast Grey" rendition shown below.

Nike Kobe AD NXT Vast Grey

According to Nike, the Kobe AD NXT is combines Nike FastFit, QuadFit and REACT to answer Kobe’s desire to get athletes lower than ever to the ground, without sacrificing comfort, and allow for greater court control.

“We wanted to show the heart and soul of Nike — our capacity to put together systems," Klein explains. "The design of this shoe shows off all the pieces; the ingredients are critical. We want people to see the elements that work together within the machine."

The Kobe AD NXT marries a new traction pattern tuned to exacting height and angles for indoor courts. A drop-in, full REACT cushioning midsole also gives the wearer a low, soft stack height with a cat’s claw-like grip to the playing surface. According to Nike, the sneaker actually works like a sports car seat, situating the wearer to play with complete control at fast pace. Scroll down for official images of the "Vast Grey" colorway, and set aside $200 if you're feeling the vibe.

