Kobe Bryant's fifth Nike signature sneaker will be receiving the retro treatment in 2020 and today Nike has officially announced that the first colorway to launch will be the Joker-inspired "Chaos" colorway that Kobe first debuted on Christmas Day in 2009. The colorful kicks are slated to arrive in North America on January 3.

Per Nike:

"The KOBE V appeared on court in 2009 with big shoes to fill. Its predecessor redefined a belief in low-top performance, after all. But the KOBE V made a different impact with its memorable colorways, especially during that 2009 debut on Christmas Day, when Kobe Bryant donned the colors of a legendary super-villain. Like the KOBE I and the KOBE IV, the KOBE V is releasing in Protro form, first in the Chaos colorway, bringing modern tech upgrades to the classic silhouette."

On the surface, the Nike Kobe V Protro "Chaos" appears to be a carbon copy of the pair that Kobe laced up 10 years ago, but there are several notable upgrades from a performance stand point. According to Nike's breakdown of the Kobe V Protro, some of the updates include:

- A simplified construction, creating a softer feel while maintaing outstanding support & impact protection

- 100% bigger Zoom Air in forefoot

- Softer foam in the midsole

- Scaled down traction pattern, increasing the outsole's surface area for the optimal grip.

