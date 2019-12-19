Nike Kobe V Protro "Chaos" returns on January 3rd.
Kobe Bryant's fifth Nike signature sneaker will be receiving the retro treatment in 2020 and today Nike has officially announced that the first colorway to launch will be the Joker-inspired "Chaos" colorway that Kobe first debuted on Christmas Day in 2009. The colorful kicks are slated to arrive in North America on January 3.
Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images
Per Nike:
"The KOBE V appeared on court in 2009 with big shoes to fill. Its predecessor redefined a belief in low-top performance, after all. But the KOBE V made a different impact with its memorable colorways, especially during that 2009 debut on Christmas Day, when Kobe Bryant donned the colors of a legendary super-villain. Like the KOBE I and the KOBE IV, the KOBE V is releasing in Protro form, first in the Chaos colorway, bringing modern tech upgrades to the classic silhouette."
On the surface, the Nike Kobe V Protro "Chaos" appears to be a carbon copy of the pair that Kobe laced up 10 years ago, but there are several notable upgrades from a performance stand point. According to Nike's breakdown of the Kobe V Protro, some of the updates include:
- A simplified construction, creating a softer feel while maintaing outstanding support & impact protection
- 100% bigger Zoom Air in forefoot
- Softer foam in the midsole
- Scaled down traction pattern, increasing the outsole's surface area for the optimal grip.