Nike has begun the process of re-releasing some of Kobe Bryant's classic sneakers, something Kobe stans have long been waiting for. It started with the Kobe 1 Protro in 2018 and has continued this year with the Kobe 4 Protros - both of which were re-issued in classic colorways as well as all-new designs, such as the Undefeated collabs.

Rumors suggest the next Nike Kobe silhouette to receive the retro treatment will be the Kobe V. Specifically, it is believed that the Joker-inspired "Chaos" colorway that Kobe debuted on Christmas Day in 2009 will be among those releasing again.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

In celebration of that sneaker's 10-year anniversary, the Nike Kobe V Protro "Chaos" is tentatively slated to drop on December 26.

It is also being reported that one of the returning colorways is listed as "White, Black, and Metallic Gold." That particular color scheme lines up with the "Big Stage" Nike Kobe 5 that debuted in 2010, though it remains to be seen exactly when that Kobe V Protro will be available.

Continue scrolling for images of the OG Nike Kobe 5 "Chaos" while we await release details.

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

Nike Kobe 5 Chaos/Flight Club

Nike Kobe 5 Chaos/Flight Club

Nike Kobe 5 Chaos/Flight Club

Nike Kobe 5 Chaos/Flight Club