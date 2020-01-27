Kobe Bryant's 20-year run in the NBA was filled with iconic moments, countless awards, a fistful of championship rings, epic scoring performances and so much more. Even in his final game with the Lakers Kobe outdid himself, scoring 60 points in a 101-96 victory over the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.

In celebration of Kobe Bryant's illustrious career, ESPN has announced that the final game will re-air tonight at 9pm ET.

Harry How/Getty Images

Kobe's final game came on April 13, 2016 and it was an absolute spectacle, a fitting conclusion to the Black Mamba's basketball career. The future Hall of Famer put up 60 points on 50 shots in front of a star-studded crowd that included a plethora of NBA legends and celebrities. However, as Bryant explained after the game, the best part was being able to put on a show for his kids.