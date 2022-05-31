Kobe Bryant is one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA, and when he passed away, there was this huge rush for Kobe-related memorabilia. Over the last few years, various Kobe pieces have sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars, all while other pieces have sold for over $1 million. The market is pretty wild these days and when a rare trading card comes around, you can be sure it is going to sell.

According to TMZ, SCP Auctions now has a Miny 9 Precious Metal Gems Kobe card from 1997. This is an extremely rare get as only 100 were made, and this particular card is the 60th in production. What makes it so special, however, is the fact that it was autographed by Kobe. There isn't a single card like this out for auction right now, so it's clear the prices are going to be exorbitant.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

So far, there have been 10 bidders on this card, and the highest bid rests at $130K. There is a belief that this card can fetch upwards of $1 million, however, with the bidding ending on June 4th, it remains to be seen whether or not that is a real possibility.

Let us know what you think of this card, in the comments below. Also, tell us your most expensive piece of memorabilia. Do you have a fortune sitting in your basement?

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

[Via]