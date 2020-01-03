Nike has begun the process of re-releasing some of Kobe Bryant's classic sneakers, something Kobe stans have long been waiting for. It started with the Kobe 1 Protro in 2018 and continued throughout 2019 with the Kobe 4 Protros. Now, Nike and Kobe are shifting their focus to the beloved Kobe V.

The Joker-inspired "Chaos" colorway, which Kobe debuted on Christmas Day in 2009, will be available once again starting today, January 3, at 10am ET. The kicks, priced at $180, will be available at select retailers including Nike SNKRS and Foot Locker. Check out the early purchase links below.

It is also being reported that the Kobe V Protro will be releasing in a "White, Black, and Metallic Gold" colorway. That particular color scheme lines up with the "Big Stage" Nike Kobe V that debuted in 2010, though it remains to be seen exactly when that Kobe V Protro will be available.

Stay tuned for updates as there will surely be plenty more Kobe V colorways returning to retailers throughout the year.