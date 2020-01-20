Los Angeles Lakers' superstar LeBron James is closing in on another Lakers legend on the NBA's all-time scoring list, as he now sits just 80 points behind Kobe Bryant for third all-time. In a recent interview with Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times, Bryant shared his thoughts about being surpassed by LeBron and encouraged diehard Lakers fans to embrace No. 23 as part of the Lakers' brotherhood.

Says Kobe (H/T LA Times):

“When LeBron came to Los Angeles, he is now a Laker, he is part of our brotherhood, part of our fraternity, and we should embrace him that way. "You got to celebrate … appreciate what he is as an athlete while he is here. Appreciate this guy, celebrate what he’s done, because it’s truly remarkable.”

The Lakers have four games remaining on their road trip, including Monday night's nationally televised game at the TD Garden in Boston. Needless to say, there's a good chance that LeBron surpasses Kobe before the Lakers return to Staples Center.

But even if LeBron fails to score 80 points in the next four road games, Kobe has no plans of showing up to Staples Center to witness the feat in person.

“I won’t go to the game,” Bryant said. “I’d rather that be about him.” “I’ll for sure call him and tell him congratulations,” Bryant said. “I’m so happy for ‘Bron, all he’s accomplished and continues to accomplish, he’s been great.”

The Lakers (34-8) will take on the Celtics tonight, followed by back-to-back games against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets, and a Saturday night showdown with the Sixers, airing on ABC at 8:30pm ET.

Jason Miller/Getty Images