Koache Calls The Game & Demrick For "Push"

Aron A.
January 04, 2022 15:39
Push
Koache Feat. The Game & Demrick

Koache locks in with The Game & Demrick on "Push."


Virginia Beach rapper Koache is taking it all the way to the West Coast in anticipation of his forthcoming project, Built 4 Music. Koache came through this week with his latest offering, "Push" ft. The Game and Demrick. With Nottz holding down the song's smooth, West Coast-flavored production, Koache, The Game, and Demrick flex their penmanship with smooth flows.

"Nottz played me this beat and the second I hear it I knew it was fire. Demrick and I had been talking about working on a west coast banger and I thought this track was perfect” Koache said of the song.  “I sent it to Game and he jumped on it as well.  'Push' is a banger!”

Check out the song below. Koache's Built 4 Music drops on Jan. 25th.

Quotable Lyrics
You know what that Compton shit do when I roll up
Tell 'em n***as hold up before I bring that Drac out
So much Chronic smoke, you gon' think Dre out
Yeah, but you ain't never been to Dre house

Koache
