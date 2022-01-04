Koache Calls The Game & Demrick For "Push"

Virginia Beach rapper Koache is taking it all the way to the West Coast in anticipation of his forthcoming project, Built 4 Music. Koache came through this week with his latest offering, "Push" ft. The Game and Demrick. With Nottz holding down the song's smooth, West Coast-flavored production, Koache, The Game, and Demrick flex their penmanship with smooth flows.

"Nottz played me this beat and the second I hear it I knew it was fire. Demrick and I had been talking about working on a west coast banger and I thought this track was perfect” Koache said of the song. “I sent it to Game and he jumped on it as well. 'Push' is a banger!”

Check out the song below. Koache's Built 4 Music drops on Jan. 25th.

Quotable Lyrics

You know what that Compton shit do when I roll up

Tell 'em n***as hold up before I bring that Drac out

So much Chronic smoke, you gon' think Dre out

Yeah, but you ain't never been to Dre house

