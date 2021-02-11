This season, the New York Knicks have been a pleasant surprise to many throughout the league as they are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot. Their young roster has been thriving under the leadership of Tom Thibodeau and with Derrick Rose now on the roster, it's clear this team is looking to do big things this season.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the Knicks are looking to make even more big moves in the near future. In a report from Marc Berman of The New York Post, it was revealed that the Knicks have a couple of other players in mind, including the likes of Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As it stands, Oladipo is on the Rockets while Beal is on the Wizards. There have been rumors that Oladipo could be traded in the near future, while Beal has stated that he wants to finish this season with the Wizards, no matter what. The Knicks have plenty of future assets to give these teams, and it seems reasonable that they could end up in New York if the price is right.

While the Knicks have been poorly run over the past decade, they seem to be heading in the right direction and fans can't wait to see what they do next. With this latest report in mind, Knicks fans should be excited, albeit while exercising some caution.

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

