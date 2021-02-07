Derrick Rose and the Detroit Pistons have been gearing up to part ways for a while now and just a couple of months ago, it seemed like Rose would actually be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Since signing Dennis Schroeder, it became clear that Rose would not be going to the Lakers, and instead, somewhere that was in need of a skilled veteran point guard.

Last night, it was reported that the Pistons and the New York Knicks were nearing a deal, and today, that deal is finally almost completed. In fact, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the trade will involve Dennis Smith Jr and some draft picks. Based on this report, it seems like the Knicks are going to win the trade with ease. It's also not a matter of "if" the trade will happen, but "when."

This is huge news for Rose who gets to play for a team he spent some time with a few years ago. Of course, his time in New York didn't end well but this time around, he will get to play under Tom Thibodeau who helped reshape Rose's career back in Minnesota.

If you're a Knicks fan, this is an exciting time and you can't help but feel like this might put the team in a position to get a playoff spot.

