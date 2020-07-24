Zach LaVine has been an exciting young player in the NBA over the years, however, he has typically been stuck on teams that don't allow him to thrive in every situation. As of right now, LaVine is playing for the Chicago Bulls, who haven't been very good since Derrick Rose played for the team a few years ago. It has become quite clear that LaVine is at odds with the team's head coach and with two years left on his contract, is becoming likelier that LaVine could either leave the team or be traded.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, both New York teams are doing their due diligence on LaVine. Both the Knicks and Brooklyn Nets seem quite keen on the young star, and appear to have the pieces necessary to make a big move. However, for now, this report is simply a rumor and it remains to be seen whether or not the Bulls would actually want to move LaVine.

What makes this story interesting is the Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant factor in Brooklyn. Both players have expressed a desire for a third star, and LaVine could very well be that player.

Stay tuned for updates on happenings around the NBA as we will be sure to bring them to you.

