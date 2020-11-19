Klay Thompson is easily one of the greatest shooters to ever play in the NBA and when he's on the court, the NBA is a much more interesting league. Unfortunately, Thompson couldn't play this past season as he was dealing with an ACL injury. In just a month from now, Thompson was supposed to take to the court with his Golden State Warriors teammates, where the squad had a great chance at becoming title contenders again. In a devastating turn of events, this will no longer happen as Thompson recently tore his Achilles during a practice session.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

This is a horrendous blow to Thompson, the Warriors, and basketball fans everywhere as it now means the sharpshooter will have to miss another full season. When he comes back, he will be two years removed from NBA action, which means the road to recovery will be that much more difficult.

Following the news of his injury, fans and members of the NBA community took to Twitter where they expressed their support for the player. No one ever wants to see a player be dealt such a horrible hand, and as you can see, everyone is wishing for a quick and effective recovery.