"Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.”
Golden State Warriors All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson didn't make any of the three All-NBA teams this year. That certainly doesn't diminish what he has accomplished on the court, but it does impact how much money he can make as a free agent this summer.
Thompson, 29, could have been eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer, which works out to an additional $30 million, had he been one of the six All-NBA guards. When informed that he came up short this year, Thompson was understandably annoyed, but he says another championship ring will help him cope with the All-NBA snub.
“When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys..."
Despite not making any of the All-NBA teams, Thompson is still in line for a max deal this Summer, likely in the range of five years, $190 million.
Klay, who earned his first All-Defensive selection this season, finished behind Bradley Beal in the All-NBA voting - and both were well behind Kemba Walker, who earned All-NBA Third Team honors along with Russell Westbrook. As a result of his All-NBA nod, Walker is now eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million supermax extension with Charlotte this summer. To put that in perspective, other teams can only offer him a four-year $181 million deal, a difference of roughly $80M.
Worth noting (Per NBA.com):
"The All-NBA Teams were selected by a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. The media voted for All-NBA First, Second and Third Teams by position with points awarded on a 5-3-1 basis. Voters selected two guards, two forwards and one center for each team, choosing players at the position they play regularly. Players who received votes at multiple positions were slotted at the position where they received the most votes."