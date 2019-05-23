Golden State Warriors All Star shooting guard Klay Thompson didn't make any of the three All-NBA teams this year. That certainly doesn't diminish what he has accomplished on the court, but it does impact how much money he can make as a free agent this summer.

Thompson, 29, could have been eligible for a supermax contract extension this summer, which works out to an additional $30 million, had he been one of the six All-NBA guards. When informed that he came up short this year, Thompson was understandably annoyed, but he says another championship ring will help him cope with the All-NBA snub.

“When you go to five straight Finals, it takes more than a couple All-NBA guys..." "Do I think there are that many guards better than me? No.”

Despite not making any of the All-NBA teams, Thompson is still in line for a max deal this Summer, likely in the range of five years, $190 million.

Klay, who earned his first All-Defensive selection this season, finished behind Bradley Beal in the All-NBA voting - and both were well behind Kemba Walker, who earned All-NBA Third Team honors along with Russell Westbrook. As a result of his All-NBA nod, Walker is now eligible to sign a five-year, $221 million supermax extension with Charlotte this summer. To put that in perspective, other teams can only offer him a four-year $181 million deal, a difference of roughly $80M.

Worth noting (Per NBA.com):