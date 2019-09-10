Klay Thompson is one of the funniest players in the NBA and he's been that way for a while now. Thompson has such a calm demeanor about him that it's no surprise he's also one of the best shooters in the history of the league. The Warriors star never passes on a chance to make a joke for social media and that's exactly what he did recently while in China.

If you're a Thompson fan, then you know he's signed to sneaker company Anta. The Chinese shoemaker has come under fire in the past for some questionable designs but they're giving Thomspon the bag so he's stuck with them. During his most recent trip to China, Klay was given a pair of nunchucks and immediately took a liking to them. While he didn't exactly show off some great skills, he certainly made viewers think they were in for a surprise. Instead, he simply opened them up and made a stereotypical martial arts noise.

Thompson definitely won't be cast in a martial arts film anytime soon, although we're sure he would rather focus on basketball right now. The Warriors sharpshooter is currently nursing an ACL injury and is aiming to come back sometime in 2020.

Needless to say, Thompson won't be quitting his day job anytime soon.