Kito Enlists Channel Tres & VanJess On "Recap"

Aron A.
February 02, 2021 20:29
Recap
Kito Feat. VanJess & Channel Tres

Kito, VanJess & Channel Tres offer a groovy new single with "Recap."


Australian record producer and DJ Kito has left her imprint on records known across the world. The genre-bending artist has formed a refreshing pocket of sound where electronic and pop music meets. This sound has been sampled on numerous occasions and led Kito work with artists like Jeremih, Aluna George and more.

The latest pair of collaborators Kito's brought on board is Channel Tres and VanJess for their new record, "Recap." Kito delivers an upbeat, garage-type beat for VanJess and Channel Tres to glide over with infectious melodies to soundtrack the honeymoon stage of any relationship. 

Kito's new single is available on all streaming platform. Check out "Recap" ft. VanJess and Channel Tres below and sound off in the comments with your thoughts on the record.

Quotable Lyrics
Do you see darling
Are you listening
I’m still trying maybe
I could make you change your ways

