KITH founder Ronnie Fieg took to social media last night to share a preview of the brand's next apparel collection, which serves as a nod to the iconic cartoon "Tom & Jerry."

Included in the KITH x Tom & Jerry collection is a blue hoodie, featuring a cartoonish KITH logo on the chest with the mischievous duo peering out from either end of the pouch. Fieg also teased a white tee with a graphic of the cat and mouse above the KITH wordmark. We're sure there are plenty more Tom & Jerry apparel pieces where those came from, but we'll just have to wait and see exactly what's in store.

The KITH x Tom & Jerry capsule collection will be releasing at KITH locations and kith.com next Monday, June 3, as part of KITH's Monday Program. Scroll down for a preview of the apparel and stay tuned for more looks.