KITH is one of the leading brands in the world right now when it comes to sneakers and streetwear. Ronnie Fieg has turned his brand into an absolute juggernaut and has pulled off collaborations with some of the biggest brands and athletes in the world. About a month ago, Fieg teased his followers with a new collab between KITH and Nike. It appeared as though the two were working on an Air Force 1 Low with Kith branding embossed into the swoosh.

Weeks have passed and now, the shoe has found its way into the hands of DJ Clark Kent. In the Instagram post below, you can see some of the details of the shoe, including the white leather upper and blue/green highlights. Included with the sneakers was a personalized letter addressed to DJ Clark Kent himself. As you can see, the shoe is for friends & family only which means it won't be seeing a general release. If you were hoping to cop these, you better hope you know Ronnie himself. Otherwise, you're out of luck.

Regardless, this is a pretty dope collab and we're sure pairs will be hitting reselling websites soon enough. If given the chance, would you cop these?