Kirko Bangz Drops Off A Banger With "No Calls"

Aron A.
March 25, 2020 17:00
Kirko Bangz returns with a new song and visual.


At one point, Kirko Bangz was one of the rap game's go-to hook guys. Though it feels like his steam has died down quite a bit since the success of "Drank In My Cup," he continued to blaze the game with melodic bangers. Today, he unleashed a video for his double-whammy offering, "No Calls/No Clothes." The latter is solely a bit of a preview tat arrives at the end of the song while "No Call" proves to be an upbeat banger. "No Clothes," however, dives into a slower and more sultry R&B vibe. 

Hopefully, this is a sign that he has a project set to arrive this sometime this year. We wouldn't be complaining if it dropped in the midst of this social distancing thing.

Quotable Lyrics
Runnin' up the cheques
Stuntin' on my ex
I be in the Rolls, fuckin' on these hoes
'Cause my diamonds wet

