King Von Cemented Himself As One Of Drill's Great Storytellers On "Crazy Story"

Aron A.
November 07, 2020 09:35
Crazy Story
King Von

RIP King Von.


We're still reeling from the death of King Von. The 26-year-old Chicago native was shot and killed yesterday morning outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. It marks yet another death in the rap community. More specifically, another prominent face of the new generation of drill music gone to gun violence. 

Just a week removed from his new project, Welcome To O-Block, Von was certainly coming into his own. Over the years, he's stood alongside Durk, waiting for his turn to blow as his razor-sharp rhymes and vivid storytelling has continued to push drill music to new heights. "Crazy Story" served as one of those first glimpses into his potential. Spawning plenty of remixes, and two sequels, "Crazy Story" is a staple in Von's catalog, one that showcased his ability to paint pictures with sinister drill production as his canvas.

Quotable Lyrics
I be speedin', coulda been a driver the way I push the whip
You a ho, coulda been a bitch the way you throw a fit
But fuck that, right back to the script ’cause this a major lick
He got bricks, plus his neck is icy and it match his wrist
Now it’s like six, told her hit his phone, meet her in The Wic

