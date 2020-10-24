Kiana Ledé Unleashes Deluxe Edition Of "KIKI" Ft. Jacquees

Kiana Ledé has been killing it this year. The release of KIKI was a warm welcome to a refreshing new voice in the world of R&B. Like most albums in 2020, she's back with the deluxe edition that boasts an additional six songs with a few guest stars. She and Jacquees team up for some nostalgia on "Only Fan" while she and Ari Lennox deliver a LoFi rework of "Chocolate." The project also includes Ant Clemons as well as the bonus track, "Youth" ft. Gary Clark Jr. Plus, there are two new solo cuts that can simply be described as "a vibe."

Check out the deluxe edition of Kiana Ledé's project and the tracklist below.