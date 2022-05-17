Like her sisters, Khloé Kardashian frequently uses Instagram as a platform to promote her products to hundreds of millions of followers. Most recently, the mother of one shared some ultra sexy bikini snaps ahead of Hot Girl Summer, enticing fans to purchase pieces from her new Good American swimwear collection.

As PEOPLE notes, the Good Swim campaign has been dubbed Sparkle Swim and features plenty of gorgeous, glittery pieces that are sure to earn attention at the beach over the coming months.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

For her photos, Kardashian picked a fuschia set – the Sparkle Demi Top, Sparkle Better Bikini Bottom, and Sparkle Ruched Mini Dress, for anyone interested in recreating the look – leaving the dress unbuttoned to show off her hard-earned abs.

After sharing three bikini snapshots to her feed, the 37-year-old continued her thirst-trapping antics, first posting a pouty-lipped selfie that sees her wearing a tiny silver top, her bodacious behind just barely visible in the bottom corner of the frame.

Shortly after that, Kardashian gave us a view from her mirror, once again putting her chiselled abs on display in a Good Swim set. "Silver Sparkle Swim," she wrote in the caption. So far, friends like La La Anthony, Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, and Kimora Lee Simmons have all dropped by to show love.

In other news, just last month The Kardashians star admitted to photoshopping photos of her family from a trip to Disney – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

