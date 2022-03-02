Khloé Kardashian is continuing her streak of fire Instagram uploads. Earlier today (March 1st) the mother of one shared a series of snapshots taken before a weekend dinner date with one of her best friends, which see her wearing a skin-tight, chocolate brown-coloured catsuit and matching heels.

In some of the pictures, the reality star wears a long, brown snakeskin coat as she poses beside a large burgundy vehicle. "Slippery when wet," the 37-year-old wrote in the caption, earning her double taps from well over a million people and comments from friends like Remi Bader, Khadijah, La La Anthony, Olivia Pierson, and Jen Atkin, among others.





"*stalks license plate number*" older sister Kourtney wrote, referring to the plate number visible in some of Khloé's uploads. Luckily, this time around she seems to have avoided any embarrassing faux pas, which the internet loves to hunt for whenever the California-born socialite shares new pictures.

Other recent uploads to her feed see Kardashian in an assortment of glamorous looks, including a sleek black leather one consisting of a mini dress, thigh-high boots, and a long coat.





In another upload, the KUWTK cast member wrote, "I rarely post in real-time," along with a video of her posing in front of the mirror, stepping out of her comfort zone by sharing different content. "Took this months ago," she later added.





While she may be busy taking hot pictures for IG and working on co-parenting her daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, Khloé has a man relentlessly pursuing her – ex-husband Lamar Odom, who had a lot to say about her during his time in the Celebrity Big Brother house – read more about that here.

