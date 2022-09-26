Khloé Kardashian says that she was nervous about checking social media after the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday. The episode covers the delivery of her newest baby boy with Tristan Thompson.

In a series of tweets shared on Saturday, Khloé remarked that it was the "one of the hardest episodes" she's ever been apart of.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

"I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode," she began. "I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.."

Khloé continued: "As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media. Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding."

"Thank you for your love and sweetness. I mean that with everything in me! Thank you for watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot. Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all," she concluded.

Khloé and Thompson began dating back in 2016 and welcomed their first daughter, True, in 2018. The NBA star later conceived a child with Maralee Nichols while still in a relationship with Kardashian. His infidelity was a topic of Season 1 of The Kardashians.

Check out Khloé's recent tweets below.

