Khalid & Disclosure Invite Davido & Tems To "Know Your Worth"

A while ago, Khalid and Disclosure connected for a vibey new single called "Know Your Worth," a song that became an instant success with over one hundred and forty million YouTube views. If not for anything, it continued to showcase Khalid's incredible voice, and Disclosure's percussive production had infinite remix potential, especially on a global scale. Now, that has come to manifest by way of the first official remix of "Know Your Worth," which brings two African artists, Davido and Tems, into the fold.

While the song itself remains largely unchanged, the added presence of Davido and Tems brings a new perspective, one that derives from the rich world of afrobeat. Davido's own voice is perfectly aligned for Disclosure's understated groove, his cadence soaring over the shuffling beat. "It's been three years, still bouncing, you're in love but still doubting he's in love with you," laments Davido, before passing the baton to Tems. "You need real, you need love, you need time," she declares. "I know that you've been gone, you've been down, you've been trying."

Check out the official remix now, and sound off below -- is this one enough to replace the original on your playlist?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You need real, you need love, you need time

I know that you've been gone, you've been down, you've been trying

I know what you're needing, find yourself the real thing

Find yourself a new thing