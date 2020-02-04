Khalid & Disclosure Reconnect For "Know Your Worth"

El Paso, Texas native Khalid is one of the hottest names in pop and R&B music right now. Each record he releases is bound to make a major impact on the charts, earning tons of radio playback and amplifying his star further. One of his recent smash hits, "Talk," saw him link up with production duo Disclosure for the first time and it proved to be a huge boost for him. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the two forces have been working together in the studio again and, today, they're unleashing their latest collaboration.

Khalid and Disclosure are back again with "Know Your Worth," released today via Right Hand Music Group and RCA Records. This is the second collaboration between them, marking a similar vibe with an uplifting message. Khalid begs his audience to know their worth, encouraging us all to keep our heads above water and never give up. Sometimes, you just need to hear it.

Listen to Khalid and Disclosure's brand new single "Know Your Worth" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

He keeps leaving you for dead

I don't know what you been waiting for

So you've got your love locked up instead

But something better's waiting at your door