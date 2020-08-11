Fat Joe has been moving into the realm of podcasting, bringing some interesting guests to his show and getting some crazy exclusive content. His most recent guest was Keyshia Cole, who ended up speaking about her connection to Tupac Shakur, which was more extensive than many of us had previously believed.

According to Cole, she was with Tupac in Las Vegas on the day he was shot dead, telling her that he was about to leave Death Row to sign with Quincy Jones, and asking her to join him.



"I actually did know [Tupac.] He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy's daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids."

Obviously, this piqued Fat Joe's curiosity, who ended up asking for more details.

"[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail," said Keyshia Cole. "My mom literally came and got us from Suge's house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from LA. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn't like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time."

Are you as surprised as Fat Joe was to hear about this? Bump forward to the 5-minute mark in the video above.

