mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key! Puts And End To The Small Talk On "Let's Go"

Aron A.
March 19, 2020 13:11
104 Views
00
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Let's Go
Key!

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Key! returns with the second single off of "I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK."


Key! is gearing for the release of his forthcoming project, I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK which is expected to drop in the near future. The rapper returned earlier today with the second offering off of the project, "Let's Go," which he described on Instagram as "a small gift for you while you’re staying inside." 14 Golds holds down the production with a smooth beat driven by the spellbinding flute and headbopping percussion while Key bops and weaves through off-kilter melodies throughout the record. 

"Let's Go" is another promising single from Key! as he inches towards the release of his new project. Just last week, he announced the project with the release of "Sugar And Rice."

Check out his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more news on his forthcoming project, I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK.

Quotable Lyrics
Who do you think you is?
Who do you think you are?
I don't think, I know
Don't stop, I go
Enough with the small talk
Let's go

Key!
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  104
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Key!
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Key! Puts And End To The Small Talk On "Let's Go"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject