Key! Puts And End To The Small Talk On "Let's Go"

Key! is gearing for the release of his forthcoming project, I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK which is expected to drop in the near future. The rapper returned earlier today with the second offering off of the project, "Let's Go," which he described on Instagram as "a small gift for you while you’re staying inside." 14 Golds holds down the production with a smooth beat driven by the spellbinding flute and headbopping percussion while Key bops and weaves through off-kilter melodies throughout the record.

"Let's Go" is another promising single from Key! as he inches towards the release of his new project. Just last week, he announced the project with the release of "Sugar And Rice."

Check out his new single below and keep your eyes peeled for more news on his forthcoming project, I LOVE YOU, SAY IT BACK.

Quotable Lyrics

Who do you think you is?

Who do you think you are?

I don't think, I know

Don't stop, I go

Enough with the small talk

Let's go