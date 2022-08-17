mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Key Glock Pays Respect To The Grind On "From Nothing"

Aron A.
August 17, 2022 17:45
From Nothing
Key Glock

Key Glock brings the summertime vibes on his latest single.


Key Glock isn't slowing down at all. He's weathered through setbacks and delivered tons of music this year including the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2. However, he has more music in the vault that he's ready to unload on his fans.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest offering, "From Nothin." The celebratory anthem reflects his success in recent times but not without acknowledging the hardships that come with it. Glizzock details the unmatched hustle that took him from the streets to stages across the globe, including Europe, where he filmed the music video for his new single.

Prior to the release of "From Nothin," the Memphis rapper blessed fans with his single, "Diapers." It looks like we might be able to expect even more music from Glock before the year ends.

Quotable Lyrics
Cartier shades, yeah, I ball like Karim 
Yeah, I leave a mark when I love the scene
I’m nothin’ like y’all, these n***as be green
From the same city that killed Martin Luther King

Key Glock
