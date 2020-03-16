Days after calling Eva Marcille a "baby momma terrorist" on social media, troubled R&B singer Kevin McCall is at again with the war of words against his ex-girl. This time, he now claims the RHOA star is with her current husband Michael Sterling for all the wrong reasons.



Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Sharing his opinion once again on a recent IG Story — someone should really take this dude's phone away for a bit! — Kev posted a screengrab of a text convo he had with someone believed to be a random fan. “GM she wrong I can see it in your baby eyes she not happy.. your baby don’t like him," wrote the commenter, to which the "No BS" singer replied by saying, "Why ppl say that he seem coo… he may not even know he’s being used so I give him the benefit of the doubt I don’t hate Mike Sterling at all and I pray he Don’t ever Give me a reason to." This conversation was overlaid with an extensive black bubble message from Kevin that read "Why do people try so hard to prove they … don’t like their ex, instead of ignoring them all together… why does it have to be something with the ex in order for you to have support for slandering or bashing them, doesn’t your new Man realize, you only put energy into things you want, you don’t put energy into things that you don’t want … you actually do the opposite. My ex gotta find a better way to move on this aint it."

Eva hasn't responded to his latest jab towards her and Mike, not has she done to any of his social media antics aside from that recent televised interview with Wendy Williams. We're praying McCall can get over this hurt sooner than later, for the sake of their daughter together and his own sanity.

Peep Kevin McCall's original social media shots towards Eva Marcille and Michael Sterling over on The Blast.