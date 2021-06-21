Throughout the NBA playoffs, there are always some unlikely heroes during big moments. Some players embrace the idea of playing their best when the pressure is the biggest, and as it turns out, Kevin Huerter of the Atlanta Hawks is one of those guys. While many expected Trae Young to shine during Game 7 against the Sixers last night, it was actually Huerter who carried the Hawks thanks to a 27-point performance that also included seven rebounds.

With Young shooting poorly, the Hawks needed other guys to step up and that's when Huerter played one of the best Game 7's from an auxiliary player we've seen in quite some time. Almost every shot went in and his teammates were truly impressed by everything they were witnessing.

Thanks to Huerter's massive performance, the Hawks are going to the Eastern Conference Finals where they will now play the Milwaukee Bucks who just came off of a win against the Nets. Even if the Hawks lose this series, Huerter's performance will still be remembered for years, and there is no doubt that the fans in Atlanta love him right now.

In the tweets below, you can see some of the reactions to Huerter and how he took the league by storm last night. Let us know how you think the Hawks will do against Milwaukee, in the comments below.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images