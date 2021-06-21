The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Philidelphia 76ers, 103-96, in Game 7, Sunday, to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Despite an ice-cold performance from Trae Young, the Hawks' role players were able to step up and secure the win.

Kevin Huerter, in particular, had a huge night, logging a season-high 27 points, with three assists and seven rebounds.

"It's been our memo all year," Huerter said about the team overcoming the odds on the road. "We've had guys out all year, guys still banged up, a lot we wish were playing tonight. When you need someone to step up, this team is special. Everybody has counted us out all year. For us to get this far and win in this building in Game 7, that's huge for us."



Tim Nwachukwu / Getty Images

The game came down to the wire with 20 lead changes and 19 ties throughout.

Young finished shooting just 5-23 on the night, but said they are aiming to make it farther than the Conference Finals.

"We're happy we made it to the Eastern Conference finals, but we're not satisfied," Young said after the game.

The Hawks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. The last time Atlanta made it to the NBA Finals was in 1961.

[Via]