Kevin Gates Joins Fredo Bang For "No Security"

On a day lined with new music, Fredo Bang and Kevin Gates have added their voices to the mix with a hard-hitting and defiant new duet "No Security." Over an up-tempo and refreshingly soulful instrumental from the tandem of Hardbody and DJ Chose, Fredo sets things off with a commanding verse. No stranger to dealing with feud and tension, Bang's willingness to roll with no security speaks to his principles, regardless of how his safety might be affected. "Ni*gas switch, I can't stand, want me dead or in the can," he raps. "I just caught one in the head, I ain't running, I ain't scared, I, I just ain't tryna be dead."

Matching his intensity is Kevin Gates, who effortlessly slides through in the second verse. "Make sure you tell 'em I'm built, make sure you know your on go with the burner for real," he raps. "Make sure you tell them that I do not flinch, your vision get blurred whenever you squint." Early into his verse, Gates allows his emotion to break through the dam, pushing his cadence as he showcases some welcome versatility. For this new generation of melodically-inclined yet still street rappers, the influence of Kevin Gates should not go unnoticed. Check out "No Security" right now.

