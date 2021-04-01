Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the NBA right now and ever since he came into the league, he has been a superstar. When you attain the same type of status as KD, it is customary that you end up with your very own signature shoe. Over the years, KD has released numerous shoes with Nike and now, he has yet another one on the way, this time in the Nike KD 14.

The shoe was finally unveiled and as you can see in the images below, the very first colorway will come complete with a leopard skin upper. However, it seems as though a black and red offering might be released first. As for the aesthetics, we have a strap over the mid-foot all while the midsole has Zoom Air. KD's logo is placed in the middle of the tongue and for some of the OG Durant fans, these shoes have a bit of an early 2010s feel, which is when KD's shoes hit their peak.

As for the first pair, they are expected to come out on April 17th, so be on the lookout for new offerings at your local sneaker store. In the meantime, keep it locked to HNHH for all of the latest sneaker news and updates.

