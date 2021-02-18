At this point, it is fairly clear that various NBA players are upset with the fact that the NBA All-Star game is being played this season. Despite the risks posed by COVID-19, the NBA is going on with the big game, and some players would rather just skip it altogether. Regardless, the NBA is marching forward as the game will be played on March 7th. In order to gear up for the event, Kevin Durant is launching a brand new Nike KD 13, which has been dubbed "All-Star."

In the images below, you can see that the sneaker boasts a greyish blue upper with hypnotic swirls all the way throughout. It makes for a fairly unique look and the neon yellow Nike swoosh only helps to bolster the unorthodox style. The entire midsole has a grey cement vibe as well, which is something that Nike has used quite a bit over the years, especially in light of Michael Jordan's sneaker legacy.

A release date has not yet been set for these, although you can expect them to drop in just a couple of weeks from now, for $150 USD. Let us know whether or not you plan on buying these, and as always, stay tuned for more sneaker news.

Image via Nike

