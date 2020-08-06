After months of uncertainty, the NBA is finally back but with a twist. All of the players must stay within a bubble in Orlando, Florida as a means to avoid the Coronavirus. So far, this has worked out incredibly well as not a single player has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The quality of basketball has been great so far and it's clear that we are in for a great finale to the season.

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant recently spoke about the season's conclusion on the Play For Keeps podcast where he offered his take on who he thinks will find themselves in the NBA Finals. Durant claims the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Clippers will find themselves competing for the title, and that the Clippers will be the team to win it all. Durant's reasoning is quite simple: the Clippers have more depth.

Al Bello/Getty Images

“If I could choose, I would go Clippers-Bucks for the championship and I’ll go with the Clippers," Durant said. “They’re just so deep. I think once they figure out — because it feels like they haven’t had their team together at once yet for a long period of time — that talent is just undeniable to me when you have PG [Paul George] and Kawhi [Leonard] at the wings. That’s what you need to win is wings. You got those two at the wings arguably the top three, top four at the wing position on one team. And then you have the two best bench scorers — well not the two best, but the best combo, they perfectly fit with the big and guard — they play off of each other well."

The Clippers and Bucks are two teams pundits have been vouching for all season, so Durant's prediction certainly shouldn't come as a surprise. Only time will tell whether or not it comes to fruition.

[Via]