This season has been full of highs and lows for the Brooklyn Nets. With the addition of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, there was this feeling that the Nets would be one of the best teams in the East. Of course, they would have to wait a season for this to happen because of KD's Achilles injury. Regardless, Irving should have been enough to make this team a contender. Unfortunately, the Nets have been pretty average this season and Irving's shoulder issues have set the team back.

Last night, the team's fortunes changed as they defeated the Boston Celtics, 129-120 in overtime. Caris LeVert had a monster performance as he scored a career-high 51 points. After the game, Durant took to Twitter where he paid homage to the man that dominated the floor.

Based on these comments, we're sure Durant is excited to play with LeVert next season. With Irving and KD healthy, the Nets will certainly be one of the better teams in the league and could compete for a championship. LeVert is one of those sneaky players that could cause some serious damage with All-Star players around him and that can only be a good thing heading into next season.

With the win, the Nets are now in seventh place in the Eastern Conference and would face the Toronto Raptors if the playoffs were to start tomorrow.