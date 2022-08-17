Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are on the outs right now which means that some sort of trade is being attempted. If you are a big fan of the Brooklyn Nets, you know that this is a less-than-ideal situation for the franchise, as now they won't have a true superstar once KD is gone. Sure, they will have Kyrie Irving, but it's hard to maintain superstar status when you barely play 50 games per season.

There are plenty of teams that are trying to get in on KD right now, including the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, New Orleans Pelicans, and even the Miami Heat. For now, it seems like the Celtics are the front-runners to get KD, especially since they are already willing to give up someone like Jaylen Brown.

Elsa/Getty Images

According to the Boston Globe, however, Nets and Celtics fans should pump the brakes on any Celtics rumors. This is because both teams haven't spoken in any meaningful way about making a deal. For now, the Nets are just biding their time, and they seem to think that Durant is bluffing. If Durant isn't traded, he will have a very hard decision to make as to whether or not he will come to training camp. In the Nets' eyes, he has to due to his four-year contract. Simply put, the Nets have the leverage.

Stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the basketball world.

Elsa/Getty Images

