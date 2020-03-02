Kendrick Perkins won an NBA title at the tail end of his career while playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers. While he didn't get very much playing time, he got to experience first hand just how good LeBron James is. Ever since getting into broadcasting, Perkins has defended LeBron at every single turn and has made sure to be complimentary of him. Today, Perkins continued his trend of bigging up LeBron as he joined Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on ESPN's First Take.

During the segment below, Perkins makes the case that LeBron deserves to be the MVP over Giannis Antetokounmpo. As he explains, LeBron missed out on countless MVP trophies because he played in a weaker Eastern Conference. Now, voters don't keep that same energy and instead, they reward Giannis who is playing in that same weaker conference. Perkins says LeBron has much more difficult competition and that at the end of the day, he should be the MVP.

Perkins certainly makes an interesting case although he excluded the fact that LeBron currently plays with another phenomenal player in Anthony Davis. AD's presence on the Lakers certainly makes things a lot easier for James.

With that being said, there is no denying that LeBron is having himself a great season.