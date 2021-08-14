One of the most active teams throughout the NBA offseason has been the Los Angeles Lakers. Their first move was a massive trade that involved Russell Westbrook in exchange for Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. From there, the team signed a plethora of free agents including Dwight Howard, Kent Bazemore, Carmelo Anthony, Malik Monk, and even Kendrick Nunn, among others.

Needless to say, the Lakers were very busy, and the new players coming in are very excited about their new opportunities. For example, in a new story from Matt Peralta of Lakers Nation, Nunn spoke about his new role with the Lakers and just how excited he is to get started.

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

“It feels good. I feel like I belong honestly,” Nunn said. “I just want to bring my strengths here and fit alongside the guys in the locker room. We all come together as one and get it done. We all come here for one goal. [...] It means a lot. I’m honored to be in this position to put on an L.A. Lakers jersey and it’s a powerhouse franchise and it means everything. It means a lot. Putting on and represent this city. Obviously, I’m a kid from Chicago, the south side of Chicago, but I love L.A. and I want to represent them as much [and] as well as I can.”

Nunn was a solid player for the Miami Heat, and if he can come into Los Angeles and inject some youthful exuberance into the roster, than he will certainly be a beloved role player in what should be a very fun season.

