Kendrick Lamar and Nike reportedly have plans to release a limited edition Nike Air Force 1 Low next year, a switch from the many Cortez collabs they've produced over the years.

According to sneaker source Py_Leaks, Kendrick's AF1 Low will comes dressed in a "White/White-University Red-Metallic Gold" color scheme. It is believed the kicks will launch in the summer of 2020 for the retail price of $120, though an official release date and early images have not yet surfaced.

As mentioned, Kendrick Lamar's ongoing partnership with Nike has already resulted in a plethora of Cortez collabs, including a white "DAMN." colorway, a red "Cortez Kenny" pair, a black colorway, and the Basic Slip "House Shoe" that dropped last October.

Earlier this year rumors surfaced that a Nike React Element 55 collab was in the works for this Fall, although we haven't heard much information on that sneaker since the start of 2019. We'll keep you posted if there are any developments on that.