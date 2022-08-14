Kendrick Lamar has qualified for consideration for the Academy Award’s Best Live Action Short category with his six-minute short film, We Cry Together, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film was shown at the Lamelle Royal Theater in West Los Angeles, earlier this year, giving it Oscars consideration.

We Cry Together stars Zola actress Taylour Paige alongside Lamar as a couple in an abusive breakup. The video incorporates cues from the song of the same name from Lamar's latest album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.



Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The song, "We Cry Together," is one of the most notable tracks on Lamar's new album; however, it made history for having the biggest fall off on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after its release. The song dropped from number 16 to number 81 in just a week.

Lamar was previously nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for "All the Stars" with SZA off of the soundtrack, Black Panther: The Album.

Lamar is currently on tour to perform Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers across the world. At a recent stop in Houston, a security guard was caught getting emotional to Lamar's performance of "Love," something he responded to during an interview with Jazzy’s World TV afterward.

“It’s really just about the feeling of it at the end of the day,” Kendrick said at the time. “Past all the politics, past all the numbers. It’s what music makes you feel, how it makes you feel. So to see that … And shout-out to him by the way because I seen him, bro. I was like, man, I wonder what he going through? But at the end of the day that’s how you want everybody to perceive your music.”

Check out "We Cry Together" below.

