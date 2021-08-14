Disney has announced that the upcoming reboot of Home Alone will star Archie Yates, Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, and Kenan Thompson. The film will debut on Disney+, in November.

“Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone," an announcement on Disney+'s Instagram page reads. "The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell."



Dan Mazer will direct the new film with Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell providing the screenplay.

A summary for the film on D23 reads, "Max Mercer is a mischievous and resourceful young boy who has been left behind while his family is in Japan for the holidays. So, when a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom sets their sights on the Mercer family’s home, it is up to Max to protect it from the trespassers… and he will do whatever it takes to keep them out. Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home."

Chris Columbus, who directed the original Home Alone, did not agree with Disney's decision to make a new film.

“I’m a firm believer that you don’t remake films that have had the longevity of Home Alone,” he told Insider, last year. “You’re not going to create lightning in a bottle again. It’s just not going to happen. So why do it?”

