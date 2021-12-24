Just a few weeks ago, Kemba Walker was taken out of the New York Knicks' rotation due to some bad play out on the court. He wasn't cutting it on defense and his offense was taking a step back. It was a sad state of affairs for Walker especially given the fact that he was such a hot commodity a couple of years ago.

Recently, Walker was brought back into the rotation and on Thursday, he made the most of his opportunity as he absolutely went off in a 44-point performance against the Washington Wizards. While the Knicks still lost, Walker ended up scoring 28 points in the first half, and he was very close to nothing a triple-double.

With Walker putting on this kind of performance, there is no doubt that he will get more time in the rotation. After all, he is an all-star caliber player when he's at his best, and if Tom Thibodeau can figure out how to use him, then the Knicks will be much better off. They brought Walker in for a reason, and now, they just have to exercise some patience as he finds his game again.

The Knicks are currently 14-18 on the season, but with Christmas just a day away, the Knicks can use the Holiday to reset and get themselves in position for a run in the second half of the season.